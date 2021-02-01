Left Menu

Italian bond yields dip as Mario Draghi touted for PM

In the meantime, Renzi said on Monday he hoped a new government would be in place by the end of the week. Separately, ECB data showed the European Central Bank kept its purchases of Italian government bonds steady in the last two months, even as the country went through a political crisis that briefly pushed up its borrowing costs.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:29 IST
Italian bond yields dip as Mario Draghi touted for PM
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italian government bond yields slipped on Monday, outperforming euro zone peers, as talk of a possible premiership for ECB president Mario Draghi emerged and data pointed to resilient business activity in the euro zone last month.

Euro zone manufacturing growth remained resilient at the start of the year but the pace waned from December as renewed lockdown measures across the continent, alongside supply shortages, hurt activity. In this context, Italian debt - which has recently taken a hit on worries over a potential new election - recovered some of its losses.

"The market is optimistic about the outcome of the government crisis in Italy and it is starting to price in the scenario of Draghi as prime minister," said Althea Spinozzi, fixed income strategist at Saxo Bank. "That scenario would offer a pro-European message," she added.

Italian benchmark 10-year borrowing costs dropped to 0.623% from 0.643% at Friday's close. The Italy-Germany 10-year bond yield spread, seen as a gauge of risk sentiment in the single currency bloc, tightened to 112.6 bps from 115.4 bps.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation last week in a bid to form a new majority in parliament and avoid fresh elections. The risk remains that his bid may prove unsuccessful.

A party source said on Sunday that Matteo Renzi, who triggered Italy's political crisis this month by pulling his Italia Viva out of the ruling coalition, would like to see Draghi become prime minister. In the meantime, Renzi said on Monday he hoped a new government would be in place by the end of the week.

Separately, ECB data showed the European Central Bank kept its purchases of Italian government bonds steady in the last two months, even as the country went through a political crisis that briefly pushed up its borrowing costs. Elsewhere, primary market activity is likely to remain strong this week, with Belgium mandating banks for the sale of a new 50-year bond and Finland set to issue a new 30-year note.

German Bund yields, the benchmark for the euro zone, stood at -0.512% on Monday vs -0.520% on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as small-time traders turn to silver

Wall Streets main indexes climbed on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the retail trading frenzy to silver drove up mining stocks and investors monitored progress in talks over economic stimulus.The iShares Silver T...

Budget: Central varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions as well as strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP, are among the major ann...

Miners push British stocks higher; ASOS gains on Arcadia deal

British shares rose on Monday, led by gains in mining stocks as silver became the latest target of a retail investor trading frenzy, while fashion retailer ASOS gained on a deal to buy rival brands and JD Sports surged following its second ...

HC bar association removes Punjab AG from membership, Bar Council stays move

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association HCBA on Monday removed from its membership Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda for continuously working against physical opening of the court, a move which the bar council dubbed as uncalled ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021