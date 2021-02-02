Left Menu

Lebanon raises price of bread amid worsening economic crisis

The weight of the bag would increase by 50 grams 1.7 ounces.The owner of a well-known nationwide bakery, Assaad Bou Habib, said he expects yet another price hike soon as the governments foreign reserves dwindle.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 02-02-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 02:05 IST
Lebanon raises price of bread amid worsening economic crisis

Lebanon's caretaker government raised the price of subsidised bread and flour on Monday for the fourth time in less than a year amid a crippling economic crisis.

Lebanon was grappling with the worst economic crisis in its history even before the public health crisis caused by the pandemic. The government defaulted on its foreign debt last year amid growing public debt, dwindling revenues and foreign currency.

Banks closed their doors for two weeks and restricted transfers and withdrawals as nationwide protests spread and the local currency tumbled. Pegged to the dollar for nearly 30 years, the Lebanese pound has now lost 80 per cent of its value as a black market thrives.

Unemployment worsened, inflation soared and nearly half of the population is now living below the poverty line. Repeated lockdowns and restrictions because of surge in coronavirus cases have added to the hardship.

In a sign of the deepening crisis, the government in June last year raised the price of flatbread, a staple in Lebanon, for the first time in a decade by more than 30 per cent. It has since raised the price twice before Monday.

Economy minister Raoul Nehme said Monday the price of a bag of flatbread would be revisited if the local currency gains strength in the face of the dollar or if the price of wheat worldwide decreases.

For now, Nehme said a small bag of flatbread will sell at 1,750 Lebanese pounds (20 cents at black market rate), up from 1,250 pounds (14 cents). The weight of the bag would increase by 50 grams (1.7 ounces).

The owner of a well-known nationwide bakery, Assaad Bou Habib, said he expects yet another price hike soon as the government's foreign reserves dwindle. He said his business, Wooden Bakery, is surviving only because of franchises it has elsewhere in the region.

''If we didn't have branches abroad, our situation in Lebanon would have been catastrophic,'' Bou Habib said.

Bou Habib's bakery, which also sells other baked goods, has mainly been selling basic bread as consumers struggle economically. He said he has already had to tap into his company's reserves and has stopped making a profit.

To make matters worse, ingredients essential for baking, such as sugar and yeast, are also in short supply, Bou Habib said.

''This is a danger for every bakery,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish police detain 159 people at protests over Erdogan-appointed university head

Turkish police on Monday detained 159 people over protests in Istanbul against President Tayyip Erdogans appointment of a new rector at one of the countrys top universities, the Istanbul Governors office said. Students at the Bogazici Unive...

SA to nominate Cuban COVID-19 doctors for Nobel Prize as first vaccines from India arrive

South Africa plans to nominate the members of the Cuban medical teams, who have been assisting in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in other countries, for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this and easing of the l...

NFL-After Bucs' ups and downs, Evans savors 'unbelievable' run to Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans knows how to play the waiting game.Drafted by the Bucs in the first round in 2014, Evans endured losing seasons for five of his seven years in the league despite putting up 1,000 or more receivi...

Consecutive drop in new COVID-19 cases ‘encouraging news’: WHO

There are still many countries with increasing numbers of cases, but at the global level, this is encouraging news, saidWHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking during the agencys bi-weekly briefing from Geneva. It shows this virus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021