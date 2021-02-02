PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Robinhood raises $2.4 bln in second cash injection in four days https://on.ft.com/36vvgQI George Osborne drops portfolio career for M&A role at Robey Warshaw https://on.ft.com/3j6SOQI

Andrew Bailey under fire for FCA failures over LCF collapse https://on.ft.com/3pLw5fS Sunak agrees to tie own hands and stick with Tory 'triple tax lock' https://on.ft.com/2Yy7XRR

Overview Online broker Robinhood has raised $2.4 billion in its second capital infusion in a week to shore up finances strained by turbulent trading.

Former British finance minister George Osborne is joining the boutique UK advisory firm Robey Warshaw, dropping the eclectic set of jobs he has taken since leaving government to become a full-time mergers and acquisitions banker. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey did not provide "an adequate reason or excuse" for failures to protect savers in the 236 million pounds ($322.56 million) London Capital & Finance collapse, the head of the independent inquiry into the scandal told MPs on Monday.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out raising the rates of income tax, national insurance or value added tax. ($1 = 0.7316 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

