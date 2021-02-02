Maha: Over 50% edible oils seized in raids found non-certified

More than 50 per cent of edibleoils seized by the Food and Drug Administration in Thane andMumbai during raids last month have been found to be non-certified, the FDA has said.

Raids were conducted on eight establishments of retailand wholesale merchants in Thane and neighbouring Mumbai onJanuary 16, the FDA said in a release issued on Monday.

Edible oils, including mustard, peanut, sunflower andpalmolein, worth Rs 4.98 crore were seized, it said.

Later, 93 samples were sent for testing, out of which49 (or 52.6 per cent) were found to be non-certified, therelease said.

The remaining stock which was certified by authoritiesconcerned would be released for sale, while action would betaken against those selling non-certified oils, it said.

The FDA joint commissioners have been ordered toinspect the quality of various edible oils being stored andsold at outlets across the state, it added.

