Aero India takes off on Feb 3 amidst Covid, buzz around 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

The country's premier aerospace defense exhibition, Aero India 2021 takes off here on Wednesday amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with buzz around''AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'' and ''Make in India'' push.

With a combination of both physical and virtual exhibitions, the 13th edition of the biennial international event at Air Force Station Yelahanka will be the world's first hybrid aerospace show, officials said.

A negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report (dated January 31,9 am or later) is a must to attend the three-day event, where each day only 3,000 visitors will be allowed at the flight display venue given the pandemic.

As many as 601 exhibitors -- 523 Indian and 78 foreign --and 14 countries have confirmed participation, they said.

Companies are showcasing their capabilities, latest technologies, solutions, products, and services at the show.

Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will exhibit its latest defense technologies and demonstrate many systems.

''We will continue to support 'Make-in-India' policy and'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Mission' of the Indian government, to promote indigenous production, knowledge transfer and global industrial cooperation, to facilitate Indian export of high-end defense technology,'' said Eli Hefets, Corporate RegionalDirector, India, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd,

Director & Industry lead for Aerospace & Defense in India, Dassault Systemes, Ravikiran Pothukuchi said the aerospace & defense sector in India is at an inflection point, given the large-scale modernization and indigenization programs being undertaken by the government.

Alex Zino, Executive Vice President BusinessDevelopment & Future Programmes (Defence), Rolls-Roycesaid:''We recognize that India's defense requirements are evolving, making indigenous development of modern defense hardware and technology a top priority for the Indian government''.

''Aligned with the Indian governments AatmanirbharBharat Abhiyaan and the Make in India initiative, we look forward to participating in Aero India 2021 and reinforcing our commitment to supporting the growth of an indigenous defense manufacturing ecosystem while continuing to deliver our best capabilities to support the Indian MoD and Services, said William (Bill) Blair, vice president, and chief executive, Lockheed Martin India.

Among the key attractions will be flight display by Surya Kiran' aircraft and 'Sarang' helicopters.

Don Heflin, U.S. Charg affairs, will lead a high-level delegation of U.S. Government officials and defense industry representatives to Aero India 2021.

One of the highlights of the show, a B-1B Lancer heavy bomber, of the 28thBomb Wing based out of Ellsworth Air force base in South Dakota, will perform a ''fly-by.'' Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited would showcase Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight.

The 'Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight' consisting HALproducts such as LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132, and Civil Do-228 will fly in a special formation showcasing the spectrum of trainers and signifying self-sufficiency in the trainer segment, it said.

According to officials, besides global leaders and investors in the aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think-tanks from different parts of the world.

''Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas, and new developments in the aviation industry.

In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry it would further the cause of 'Make in India''', they said.

Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defense industries, aspirant start-ups, and all other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defense and aerospace fields and interact with many national and international delegations and industries, officials said.

