PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:04 IST
Lupin appoints Mark D McDade as independent director
Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mark D McDade as an independent director effective January 28, 2021, for a period of five years.

McDade is the co-Founder and Partner at Qiming Venture Partners, USA where he led several high-value investments in biotherapeutics, including cell and gene therapy and digital health, Lupin said in a statement. With a career spanning over 37 years, he has led and transformed global companies as well as founded and advanced biotech companies, it added.

McDade holds a BA in History from Dartmouth College and MBA from Harvard Business School, the statement said.

''We are confident that his diverse experience across large, mid and development-stage companies across specialty and biologics, will help advance our growth journey'', Lupin Chairman Manju D Gupta said.

Shares of Lupin were trading at Rs 1,006.85 per scrip on BSE, up 1.88 per cent from its previous close.

