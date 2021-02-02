Godrej L'Affaire goes digital for its fifth edition, all set to kick-start the most-awaited lifestyle celebration from mid-February, 2021

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej L'Affaire, a curated experiential luxury lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group, is back with its fifth edition. This year, unlike a one-day onground soiree, Godrej L'Affaire is going digital to celebrate the spirit of lifestyle over a fifteen-day period. This exciting digital avatar of Godrej L'Affaire will go live on February 14th and will end on February 28th.

With the theme #LiveItUp2021 for this year, L'Affaire will feature a diverse curation of people, ideas and innovation. It will celebrate distinctive lifestyle experiences through exclusive content releases in partnership with prominent personalities. Digital contests will be run throughout the fifteen-day period where people can win exciting lifestyle hampers. The fifth digital-only season will bring all like-minded lifestyle brands on a single platform. It will empower consumers to access lifestyle products across categories of fashion, beauty, art, design, food, travel, music, health, and avail the best discounted deals available anywhere on e-commerce. Godrej L'Affaire will partner and support homegrown lifestyle brands and build a purpose-driven community.

Speaking about the fifth edition of Godrej L'Affaire, Sujit Patil, VP & Head of Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej Group, said, ''Godrej L'Affaire is a premium platform, followed by today's urbanites, to discover the nuances of lifestyle and luxury. 2020 is behind us and with positive aspirations for the future, the theme for the season 5 is #LiveItUp2021. Godrej L'Affaire aims to deliver some cheer to people with many new initiatives, content pieces and the most exclusive deals. We are curating this through an elaborated lifestyle experience virtually, that patrons can witness right from the comfort of their homes.''The fourth edition of Godrej L'Affaire, which took place in February 2020, was a huge success. More than 1,300 people including several prominent personalities attended the soirée with masterclasses through the day and a sundowner of unparalleled delight. Bhumi Pednekar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Monisha Jaising, Shantanu Moitra, Sushant Divgikr, Karanvir Bohra, among others headlined its fourth season. Super models like Carol Gracias, Deepti Gujral, Aanchal Kumar and Sucheta Sharma walked the ramp for a first ever private showcase by fashion label MxS.

More than 40 top lifestyle brands partnered with L'Affaire for its fourth edition. The fourth season presenting partner was MX Player, India's most premium OTT service while the on-ground event was styled by Krsnaa Mehta of India Circus. The soirée offered experiences of top lifestyle brands such as Tonino Lamborghini, Harley-Davidson, Tata Nexon EV, Myntra, Guess Watches, BBLUNT, Esprit, Godrej Security Solutions, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cinthol, Godrej Bambusa, Myntra, Script, Godrej Locks, Godrej Properties and Goodknight Naturals. Other prominent brand partners include Godrej Veg Oils, Elior India, Slice of Pink, Godrej Professional, Godrej Protekt, Godrej Construction, Godrej Real Good Chicken, Houzz India, Meru and Godrej aer. See Throwback video of fourth season by clicking on https://youtu.be/NI3v4_q10CYThe exciting line-up for the fifth edition of Godrej L'Affaire will be announced in coming days. Embarking on its memorable journey virtually, Godrej L'Affaire is set to offer people a chance to be part of a grand celebration of food, travel, art, design, fashion and music from the comfort of their homes. Thus, showcasing 'The Future of Lifestyle'.

For more interesting updates, follow Godrej L'Affaire on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @godrejlaffaire or click here https://bit.ly/3r8llIBAbout Godrej GroupEstablished in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India's Independence and Swadeshi movement. Our founder, Ardeshir Godrej, lawyer-turned-serial entrepreneur failed with a few ventures, before he struck gold with a locks business. Today, we enjoy the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally across consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agriculture and many other businesses. In fact, our geographical footprint extends beyond Earth, with our engines now powering many of India's space missions. With revenues of over USD 5 billion we are growing fast, and have exciting, ambitious aspirations. For us, it is most important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. About 23 per cent of the promoters' holding in the Godrej Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our Good & Green strategy of 'shared value' to create a more inclusive and greener India. At the heart of all of this, are our people. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are deeply committed to recognizing and valuing diversity across our teams.

