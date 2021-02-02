Left Menu

Easiest Way to Get Fit - Chandigarh Based Fitelo Cracks the Code

Fitelo enables users to lose weight, stay fit, and manage their diseases by providing customized nutrition and lifestyle management plans. You just eat right most of the time, stay a little active, and sleep well, said Sahil Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Fitelo.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:10 IST
Easiest Way to Get Fit - Chandigarh Based Fitelo Cracks the Code

Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir)Staying healthy can be hard. You eat clean, hit the gym regularly, subscribe to fitness trackers and meditation apps, sleep well, and focus on a stress-free life. All of this with a little time at hand. But there might be an easier road to staying fit, and this Chandigarh-based Startup, named Fitelo, has been pioneering easy-to-follow diet and wellness plans. Fitelo enables users to lose weight, stay fit, and manage their diseases by providing customized nutrition and lifestyle management plans. With its AI-enabled app, and a dedicated team of 40+ dietitians, nutritionists, and doctors, Fitelo claims to have helped over 10,000 clients in the last 2 years. “With our understanding of technology, psychology, and our deep domain experience, we focus on introducing subtle healthy modifications into our client's lifestyle. Fitness seems hard today, but it can be simplified. You don’t need to follow a fad diet, take supplements or fancy foods, or even follow a strict exercise routine to be healthy. You just eat right most of the time, stay a little active, and sleep well,” said Sahil Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Fitelo. “We understand our clients’ lifestyle which includes their eating habits, exercise, stress, sleeping patterns, habits, and social circles. Then we create customized wellness plans for them that help them move to a healthy lifestyle by taking baby steps. So, they don’t feel there have been sudden drastic changes in their routine or they have to spend a lot of time, but they are getting healthy,” added Mehakdeep Singh (Dietitian Mac), Co-founder and CIO of Fitelo. Fitelo was founded in early 2019 when childhood friends Sahil and Mac met at an event. With Mac’s deep domain knowledge of food and nutrition, Sahil’s tech background and experience of managing teams, and their understanding of human behavior, they knew health could be simplified for people. ''Mac and I have struggled with our weight life-long. After trying all popular weight loss solutions we realized that building healthy habits is the only solution that works in the long-term. We founded Fitelo with the aim to share our findings with countless others who need help. Our vision is to be a part of every individual's fitness and wellness journey,” added Mr. Bansal. “Obesity can be fatal and we want to help people maintain not only their physical health but also their mental and social wellbeing too. Sahil heads the company’s operations. I am constantly trying to innovate and make our product better. Our expert team gathers and studies client data to determine personalized plans that are most effective,'' said Mr. Singh. In less than 2 years, the Fitelo team has grown from 2 to 52 employees and serves customers in 13 countries. Fitelo is currently followed by 2.5 lakh people on Facebook and 50,000 on Instagram. With over 2,500 monthly clients, the company plans to expand its reach by providing services worldwide. Image: Fitelo Co-founders, Mehakdeep Singh and Sahil Bansal PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Torture, forced labour rife in N. Korea, UN says as U.S. mulls sanctions

Torture and forced labour are rife in North Koreas prisons, amounting to possible crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday, as the Biden administration weighs fresh sanctions over Pyongyangs nuclear programme.Th...

Vivo X60 series may launch in India next month: Report

The Vivo X60 series - comprising the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro -may launch in India in March-end or early April, according to a new report.While Vivowill launch the X60 Pro featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Plat...

Russia says foreign diplomatic presence at Navalny hearing is evidence of Western meddling

Russias foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the presence of foreign diplomats at a court considering whether to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for longer was evidence of Western attempts to interfere in Moscows domestic affairs.Navaln...

BJP MLA writes to Priyanka, accuses Punjab, Rajasthan govts of shielding Mukhtar Ansari

BJPs Mohammadabad MLA Alka Rai has written to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her partys governments in Punjab and Rajasthan of shielding gangster-turned-politician Mikhtar Ansari and his son Abbas Ansari. Alka Rai is the wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021