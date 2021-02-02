Left Menu

Money Market Operations as of February 01, 2021

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:23 IST
Money Market Operations as on February 01, 2021 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 4,37,169.60 3.20 1.00-5.30 I. Call Money 8,858.87 3.21 1.90-3.55 II. Triparty Repo 3,38,839.40 3.20 3.10-3.41 III. Market Repo 88,125.33 3.21 1.00-3.35IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 1,346.00 3.49 3.32-5.30B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 246.15 3.11 2.50-3.40 II. Term Money@@ 424.75 - 3.25-3.75 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 305.00 1.60 0.50-2.90 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 400.00 3.43 3.43-3.43RBI OPERATIONS@Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Mon, 01/02/2021 1 Tue, 02/02/2021 5,53,373.00 3.352. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Mon, 01/02/2021 1 Tue, 02/02/2021 0.00 4.254. Long-Term Repo Operations - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,53,373.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 29/01/2021 14 Fri, 12/02/2021 2,00,007.00 3.54 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 15.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 29,705.06 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -93,204.94 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-6,46,577.94 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 01/02/2021 4,39,001.74 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 12/02/2021 4,44,286.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 01/02/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 15/01/2021 8,08,585.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.

• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

----------------PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

