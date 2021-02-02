Motilal Oswal ropes in Gaurav Saravgi to strengthen capital market vertical

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors has appointed Gaurav Saravgi as its Executive Director for investment banking. Saravgi has 18 years of experience in equities with 16 years in investment banking. He joins Motilal Oswal from Centrum Capital where he was associated as Senior Director for investment banking and Head of equity capital markets. "His vast experience and extensive product knowledge with strong corporate connects will strengthen our position in the equity capital market space and accelerate the success of our clients," said Abhijit Tare, Managing Director and CEO for investment banking at Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors.

Saravgi said Indian equity capital markets are going through exciting times with optimism and momentum, thereby creating several transaction opportunities. "I am excited to be part of Motilal Oswal Investment Advisor team to further strengthen the equity capital market franchise and will endeavour to service clients with unique solutions," he said. (ANI)