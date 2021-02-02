Left Menu

IIFL Asset Mgmt elevates Manoj Shenoy as CEO

**** *Motilal Oswal Investment Advisor appoints Gaurav Saravgi as ED Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, the investment banking arm of Motilal Oswal group, on Tuesday, appointed Gaurav Saravgi from the Centrum Group as the executive director of the investment banking vertical.

Saravgi has 18 years experience in equities of which 16 years have been in investment banking.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:14 IST
IIFL Asset Mgmt elevates Manoj Shenoy as CEO

IIFL Asset Management on Tuesday announced the elevation of Manoj Shenoy as the chief executive with immediate effect.

Shenoy joined IIFL Wealth Group in April 2020 as executive director following the acquisition of L&T Capital Markets, which was a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings.

Shenoy has close to three decades of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining IIFL Wealth, he was the CEO of L&T wealth management. He was also the CEO of EFG Wealth Management India, a subsidiary of boutique Swiss private firm ETG Bank.

IIFL Asset Management is part of IIFL Wealth Management, which is one of the leaders in the segment.

**** *Motilal Oswal Investment Advisor appoints Gaurav Saravgi as ED Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, the investment banking arm of Motilal Oswal group, on Tuesday, appointed Gaurav Saravgi from the Centrum Group as the executive director of the investment banking vertical.

Saravgi has 18 years experience in equities of which 16 years have been in investment banking. He comes from Centrum Capital where he was a senior director and head of equity capital markets, leading origination, execution and syndication of ECM transactions.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors offers financial services covering international and domestic capital markets, M&A advisory, private equity, leveraged finance, debt syndication and financial restructuring.

