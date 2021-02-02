Left Menu

G S K Velu is new Chairman of FICCI TN State Council

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:15 IST
Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI): Trivitron Healthcare Chairman GS K Velu was appointed as Chairman of trade body Federation ofIndian Chambers of Commerce and Industry - Tamil Nadu Statecouncil for 2021.

Velu, also the Chairman and Managing Director ofNeuberg Diagnostics, was earlier serving FICCI Tamil NaduState Council as its co-chair, a press release said.

''This position gives me an opportunity to work withinthe FICCI framework in meeting its objectives of industrygrowth at one level and the nation's growth at another. I lookforward to engaging with industry leaders to foster anecosystem of innovation and growth...,'' he said on taking upthe new responsibility.

With over 33 years of experience in the healthcare anddiagnostics industry, Velu's contributions in the healthcaresector has been recognised globally, the release added.PTI VIJSSPTI PTI

