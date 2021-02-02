Left Menu

Telenor's Myanmar telecoms network running as normal, CEO says

Brekke said the military had ordered its network shut on Monday. "Today, the network is up in the whole country and is operated in a normal manner," Brekke said in an interview, adding that the company had put together a local crisis management team, ahead of the coup.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:50 IST
Telenor's Myanmar telecoms network running as normal, CEO says

Telenor's network and services in Myanmar are fully restored after the military ordered them shut in some parts of the country during Monday's coup, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Tuesday. Myanmar's military seized power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other political leaders in early morning raids.

Phone and internet connections in the capital, Naypyitaw, and the main commercial centre Yangon, were disrupted during that time. Brekke said the military had ordered its network shut on Monday.

"Today, the network is up in the whole country and is operated in a normal manner," Brekke said in an interview, adding that the company had put together a local crisis management team, ahead of the coup. "We were prepared as we heard rumours already on Friday, before the weekend. So we put together a local crisis management team to prepare ourselves for (the) 'worst case'," he said.

Brekke added that Telenor had not yet established a communications channel with the new authorities and that the company's top priority was to ensure the safety of employees. Telenor entered Myanmar's telecoms market when it was opened to foreign providers in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Shrawasti tops Niti Aayog aspirational district ranking in Dec

Shrawasti in Uttar Pradesh has topped in the ranking of aspirational districts by government think tank Niti Aayog in December 2020.Dhalai Tripura and Garhwa Jharkhand have been placed at the second and the third positions, respectively, Ni...

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 12,101 with two fresh cases

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, pushing the infection tally to 12,101 on Tuesday, an official said.The new cases were reported from Dimapur, Director of Health and Family Welfare Denis Hangsing said.The number of a...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Amazon, Alphabet earnings; stimulus in focus

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, building on the previous sessions momentum, as investors anticipated strong results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet while also looking for signs of progress on a pandemic-relief pac...

Border issues given special impetus by PM Modi: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that border issues had been given special impe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021