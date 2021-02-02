Left Menu

3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March: DFS Secretary

Among the 12 PSBs, Punjab Sind Bank was given Rs 5,500 crore. With Rs 5,500 crore going to Punjab Sind Bank, the government is left with Rs 14,500 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:58 IST
3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March: DFS Secretary

The finance ministry expects the remaining three public sector banks (PSBs) to be out of the RBI's prompt corrective action (PCA) framework in two months as their financial health has improved.

Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India and UCO Bank are currently under this framework which puts several restrictions on them, including on lending, management compensation and directors' fees.

''In fact, these three banks are also now consistently for the last two quarters... in profit and they are fulfilling by and large all the parameters of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),'' Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda said.

In any case, he said, ''they are lending, they're doing all that businesses but there are some restraints, so that they will be out of that. So we hope that before the close of this financial year (they should be out of PCA).'' He also assured additional capital for these banks if the regulator insists as the government has cushion of the remaining amount of Rs 20,000 crore recapitalisation budget for PSBs.

''Although we believe that they are already meeting the regulatory requirement of 11.5 per cent Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) so that we will take it forward and we hope that they should also come out from the PCA,'' he said.

For the current financial year, the government had allocated Rs 20,000 crore for capital infusion into the PSBs for meeting the regulatory requirement. Among the 12 PSBs, Punjab & Sind Bank was given Rs 5,500 crore. Parliament had in September approved the Rs 20,000 crore capital infusion in PSBs as part of the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21. With Rs 5,500 crore going to Punjab & Sind Bank, the government is left with Rs 14,500 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Shrawasti tops Niti Aayog aspirational district ranking in Dec

Shrawasti in Uttar Pradesh has topped in the ranking of aspirational districts by government think tank Niti Aayog in December 2020.Dhalai Tripura and Garhwa Jharkhand have been placed at the second and the third positions, respectively, Ni...

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 12,101 with two fresh cases

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, pushing the infection tally to 12,101 on Tuesday, an official said.The new cases were reported from Dimapur, Director of Health and Family Welfare Denis Hangsing said.The number of a...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Amazon, Alphabet earnings; stimulus in focus

Wall Streets main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, building on the previous sessions momentum, as investors anticipated strong results from Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet while also looking for signs of progress on a pandemic-relief pac...

Border issues given special impetus by PM Modi: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that border issues had been given special impe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021