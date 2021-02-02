Left Menu

Multiples Private Equity sells PVR shares worth Rs 179 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:53 IST
Renuka Ramnath-led Multiples Private Equity on Tuesday sold nearly 12 lakh shares of multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd worth Rs 179 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data on BSE, Multiples Private Equity Fund offloaded 3.01 lakh shares of PVR at an average price of Rs 1,517.54 apiece.

In addition, Multiples Private Equity Fund I Ltd divested 8.78 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 1,517.91 per scrip.

This translated into the total deal value of Rs 179 crore.

In a separate transaction, 10 lakh shares of PVR were picked up by Societe Generale.

As per the company's shareholding pattern for the December quarter, Multiples Private Equity Fund I Ltd held 1.59 per cent stake as a public shareholder in PVR.

At the end of trading session on Tuesday, stocks of PVR Ltd closed 1.83 per cent higher at Rs 1,552.80.

