Left Menu

Amgen 4th-quarter profit rises, 2021 outlook below Street view

Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as sales of newer drugs offset lower revenue from older off-patent medications, but the biotech company forecast 2021 earnings below Wall Street estimates. For the full year, Amgen said it expects adjusted earnings of $16.00 to $17.00 per share on revenue of $25.8 billion to $26.6 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:34 IST
Amgen 4th-quarter profit rises, 2021 outlook below Street view

Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as sales of newer drugs offset lower revenue from older off-patent medications, but the biotech company forecast 2021 earnings below Wall Street estimates.

For the full year, Amgen said it expects adjusted earnings of $16.00 to $17.00 per share on revenue of $25.8 billion to $26.6 billion. Analysts were looking for $17.03 per share on revenue of $26.45 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amgen said physician-patient interactions remained below normal levels in the fourth quarter and it expects that to continue through 2021.

In a statement, the company said recovery in the latter part of the year is contingent on the speed and effectiveness of the global vaccination rollout. For the fourth quarter, Amgen reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.81, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.40 per share. The number of Amgen shares outstanding fell 13% from a year earlier.

Net profit for the quarter fell 3% to $2.76 per share. Quarterly revenue rose 7% to $6.6 billion, in line with analysts’ estimates.

Sales of older rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel fell 5% to $1.27 billion, shy of analysts' estimate of $1.3 billion. Sales of newer migraine drug Aimovig totaled $104 million for the quarter, short of the $115 million projected by analysts. But sales of cholesterol fighter Repatha rose 27% to $253 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $223 million.

Sales of Neulasta, which fights infections by boosting white blood cells, fell 19% to $536 million, while sales of kidney drug Sensipar dropped 58% to $45 million in the face of increased competition from cheaper generics and biosimilars. Amgen, which produces its own biosimilar versions of drugs from rival companies, said sales of those medicines rose in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU chief faces grilling over shaky COVID-19 vaccine strategy

EU lawmakers questioned chief executive Ursula von der Leyen for hours on Tuesday over the slow rollout and shortage of COVID-19 vaccines as she took responsibility for an export control plan that angered Britain and Ireland. Three groups i...

Britain calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

Britain called on Russia to immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced on Tuesday to 3-12 years in jail after a court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putins most pro...

Groundhog predicts more winter for a country that just got a dose of it

Pennsylvanias most famous groundhog emerged from his tree stump in a light snowfall on Tuesday to predict another six weeks of winter, just as the northeastern United States got blanketed with its second day of snow. After a year-long pande...

Amgen issues 2021 outlook below Street view, halts cancer trials

U.S. biotech Amgen Inc on Tuesday provided a 2021 earnings forecast below Wall Street estimates and said it had paused or halted enrollment for clinical trials of three cancer drugs. For 2021, Amgen forecast adjusted earnings of 16.00 to 17...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021