Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:35 IST
Spain's Santander on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 90% against the same quarter a year ago due to restructuring costs and higher provisions to weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a first ever annual loss of 8.77 billion euros.
Also Read: Spain to extend COVID furlough scheme until May, PM says
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain