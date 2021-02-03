Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

Spain's Santander on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 90% against the same quarter a year ago due to restructuring costs and higher provisions to weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a first ever annual loss of 8.77 billion euros.

