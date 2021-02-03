Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 18 to Rs 6,220 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April eased by Rs 18, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 6,220 per quintal in 2,195 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices here.

