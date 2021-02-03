Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S. retail trading frenzy comes under scrutiny

World shares rose on Wednesday as volatility caused by a retail trading frenzy on Wall Street subsided on expectations of tougher regulation, while optimism about U.S. fiscal stimulus also supported sentiment. The MSCI world equity index was up 0.3% by 0852 GMT, inching closer to its record peak following gains in Asia overnight and a positive open in Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:00 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S. retail trading frenzy comes under scrutiny

World shares rose on Wednesday as volatility caused by a retail trading frenzy on Wall Street subsided on expectations of tougher regulation, while optimism about U.S. fiscal stimulus also supported sentiment.

The MSCI world equity index was up 0.3% by 0852 GMT, inching closer to its record peak following gains in Asia overnight and a positive open in Europe. World shares recovered from wild swings last week when a Reddit-driven trading fever boosted heavily shorted stocks like GameStop, forcing hedge funds to reduce their equity books.

Investors were bracing for tougher U.S. markets regulation after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asked to discuss whether trade had been consistent with fair and efficient markets. Officials were set to meet as soon as Thursday "Regulators have acknowledged the tumult," noted Deutsche Bank strategists led by Jim Reid in a note.

Gamestop's Frankfurt-listed shares fell 45% in morning trade in Europe. Markets also cheered to renewed hopes for U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill after the Senate took steps to allow Democrats to pass Biden's package without Republican support.

Well-received earnings updates from tech giants Alphabet and Amazon.com also bolstered sentiment. Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures were up 0.8 and 0.4% respectively.

On bond markets, Italy's borrowing costs fell sharply on expectations former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi could become the country's next prime minister, ending a political crisis. Italy's 10-year bond yield fell as much as 8 basis points to around 0.58%, its lowest in almost two weeks. It was set for its biggest one-day fall since mid-January.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields narrowed to 105.9 bps from 113 bps late on Tuesday . "While significant policy initiatives seem unlikely, markets will probably view Draghi as a positive appointment," said Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Elsewhere, spot silver, which briefly surged on Monday as small traders bought up the metal, rose 0.7% to $26.8 an ounce. That was a minor rebound from an 8% tumble on Tuesday, and analysts say the retail trader-driven rally to a near eight-year peak in the previous session has faded. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,835.5 per ounce.

Oil prices continued their upswing, supported by an unexpected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles and a producer estimate of a global oil market deficit this year. Brent crude futures hit an 11-month high and were last up 0.7% at $57.86 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures climbed 0.5% to $55.06 a barrel, just shy of a one-year high.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar traded near a two-month high against the euro as investors bet that the U.S. economy will recover from the coronavirus shock faster than the euro zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghulam Nabi Azad demands strict action against those involved in Red Fort violence

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday demanded that strict action should be taken against those involved in violence at Red Fort on January 26 during the farmers tractor rally against new farm laws. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Azad sai...

WRAPUP 5-Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Myanmar police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document.Myanmars army seized power o...

Govt issues notice to Twitter on farmer genocide hashtags; warns of penal action

Government has directed Twitter to comply with its order to remove contentsaccounts related to farmer genocide hashtags, and warned that the microblogging platform may face penal action for non-compliance of its order, according to sources....

India's reputation has taken massive hit; soft power shattered by BJP-RSS: Rahul Gandhi on treatment of farmers at Delhi's borders.

Indias reputation has taken massive hit soft power shattered by BJP-RSS Rahul Gandhi on treatment of farmers at Delhis borders....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021