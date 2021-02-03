V-Mart Retail raises Rs 375 cr from QIBs

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:54 IST
V-Mart Retail on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 374.99 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

''The board of directors of the company (Investment Committee) at its meeting...approved the issue and allotment of 15,30,612 equity shares face value of Rs 10 each to 30 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 2,450 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 2,440 per equity Share), aggregating to Rs 374,99 crore,'' V-Mart Retail said in regulatory filing.

V-Mart Retail said the issue opened on January 28, 2021 and closed on Feb 2, 2021.

Shares of V-Mart Retail closed 0.25 per cent higher at Rs 2,458 apiece on the BSE.

