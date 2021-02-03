Power consumption grows nearly 6 pc in Jan

India's power consumption increased to a three-month high of nearly 6 per cent at 111.43 billion units (BU) in January 2021, showing spurt in economic activities, according to official data.

Power consumption in January 2020 was 105.15 BU.

Besides, peak power demand also recorded double-digit growth of nearly 11 per cent to 189.64 GW in January 2021 compared to 170.97 GW in January 2020. On January 30, peak power demand surged to its all-time high of 189.64 GW. After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a 4.5 per cent year-on-year growth in September and 11.6 per cent in October.

In November 2020, the power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent, mainly due to the early onset of winters. In December, power consumption grew by nearly five per cent.

Experts said the nearly six per cent growth in power consumption and all-time high peak power demand of 188.45 GW in January give sufficient evidence that most of the economic activities are now at pre-pandemic levels.

They expect power demand growth to be more robust and consistent in coming months.

Last week, Power Minister R K Singh announced that peak power demand touched a record high of 188.45 GW and will surpass the 200 GW mark very soon.

Singh had tweeted on January 29, ''The power demand and supply surged to a new high of 1,88,452 MW at 9:42 am on 28th January 2021. The rate at which we are going, we shall cross 2,00,000 MW very soon''.

On January 30, Power Secretary had tweeted, ''Power demand galloping. All India demand: 1,89,644 MW (189.64 GW) at 10.39 hrs today (January 30) crossed the previous highest all India demand of 1,88,452 MW (188.45 GW) on 28th January''.

Power demand had touched a record high of 187.3 GW on January 20 this year. All-India peak power demand had touched a record high of 182.89 GW for the first time on December 30 last year. According to data from the power ministry, the peak power demand met (the highest supply in a day) during January last year stood at 170.97 GW. It grew by nearly 11 per cent in January this year.

The rising power demand shows revival in economic activities, leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the pandemic.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Power demand started declining from April as economic activities were disrupted due to the pandemic.

It affected power demand for five months in a row from April to August 2020.

The demand recovered from September onwards. Peak power demand met grew at 1.7 per cent in September, 3.4 per cent in October, 3.5 per cent in November and 7.3 per cent in December.

