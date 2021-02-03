Bristol-Myers, Rockefeller University join hands to develop COVID-19 therapy

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will globally develop, make and sell a therapy being tested by New York's Rockefeller University to treat COVID-19, the company said on Wednesday.

The university has developed a combination monoclonal antibody treatment that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Pre-clinical data showed the combination therapy could enable effective treatment against multiple variants of the virus, the company said.

An early-stage trial was started by the university in mid-January to assess the safety of the therapy. The university is entitled to receive royalty payments on future sales under the terms of agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)