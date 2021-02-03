Left Menu

Bearing maker SKF's India subsidiary launches its first online store E-Shop

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:20 IST
Bearing maker SKF's India subsidiary launches its first online store E-Shop
Representative image

The Indian subsidiary of Swedish bearing manufacturer SKF on Wednesday announced its entry in the digital sales business with the launch of its first online store E-Shop.

The online store will offer products from automotive and industrial business for retail and industrial buyers, SKF India said in a statement.

This 24/7 self-service online store aims to provide direct access to SKF genuine and reliable products ranging from bearings and bearing units, housing and accessories, greases and other maintenance products, for both Industrial and automotive segments, it said.

The launch is in line with SKF's commitment of expanding reach to customers across market segments and continuously providing customer experience, while further boosting the 'Digital India' initiative of the central government, it added.

SKF India Managing Director Manish Bhatnagar said, ''We want to be the partner of choice for our customers and are committed to creating platforms that support the digital transformation journey for our customers and partners.'' He added that E-shop enables the store to adapt to the changing customer buying preferences and supports its strategy of expanding reach in new markets while growing presence in the existing segments. ''Hosting a wide range of products and solutions, the platform provides a reliable and seamless online experience to our existing and new customers.'' All the process industries, MSMEs, traders, retailers, automotive aftermarket retailers, mechanics and fleet owners will benefit from this wide range of products and solutions, said the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committee to inquire into allegations of financial irregularities by Dibrugarh Univ VC

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhihas constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire intoallegations of financial irregularities by the DibrugarhUniversity Vice-Chancellor Prof Ranjit Tamuli.The Governor as the Chancellor of the University onth...

Exporters air concern over 'inadequate' budget allocation to

Exporters on Wednesday expressedserious concern over the grossly inadequate budgetallocation to the tax refund scheme RoDTEP and disallowingIntegrated Goods and Services Tax IGST refunds, claimingthat these might adversely affect overall ex...

Maha: Power company employee caught taking bribe in Aurangabad

An employee of a powerdistribution company was caught while allegedly accepting abribe of Rs 2,000 for replacing a faulty electricity meter inMaharashtras Aurangabad city, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said on Wednesday.Pa...

Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela -sources

Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army ELN guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021