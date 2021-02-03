Left Menu

IPICOL completes submission of evidence of reforms implemented under SRAP

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:25 IST
IPICOL completes submission of evidence of reforms implemented under SRAP
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Industrial Promotion andInvestment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) has completedsubmission of evidence of reforms implemented under StateReform Action Plan (SRAP) - 2020 by the state government asstipulated by DPIIT, an official said.

SRAP is a list of 301 recommendations by the DPIIT(The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion) to beundertaken by states and union territories to improve thebusiness environment for setting up and operating industriesin the state.

As part of this exercise, the official said, theIPICOL coordinated with 18 departments and organizations ofthe state government to ensure successful implementation ofthe recommended reform action points.

The key reform areas included - Investment enablers,labour reform enablers, sectoral reforms, public procurement,commercial dispute resolution enablers, etc. These reformswill enhance the ease of doing business by ensuring online andtimely services delivered by various departments andorganizations of the state government.

The IPICOL has integrated additional 9 servicescovering 5 departments with the State Single Window System GOSWIFT ensuring comprehensive facilitation support toindustries, he said.

The official said, one of the other key reform pointsimplemented in SRAP has been the elimination of therequirements of renewals of certificates/ approvals/ licensesor establishment of an online auto-renewal system under 8services.

IPICOL had earlier ensured successful implementationsof district reform action plan thereby making Odisha eligiblefor additional borrowing permission of Rs 1,429 crore from theDepartment of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government ofIndia.

''These investment-friendly reforms will play acritical role in positioning Odisha as an attractiveinvestment destination,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

The Last Kingdom Season 5 can focus on Lord of Mercia with unification of England

Peaky Blinders Season 6 announced as final season, possible focus on Tommy-Lizzie’s love

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela -sources

Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army ELN guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colo...

IED kills four Tunisian soldiers in mountain region

An improvised explosive device killed four Tunisian soldiers patrolling in a mountain region near the Algerian border, Defence Ministry spokesman Mohammed Zekri said on Wednesday.The mountainous Moghila area, near the impoverished city of K...

Ukraine to let regions with fewer COVID-19 cases ease lockdown

The Ukrainian government is prepared to end a nationwide lockdown and allow health authorities to ease restrictions in regions with fewer COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.The decision may be taken in the coming...

Myanmar charges Suu Kyi, giving legal basis to detain her

Police levelled their first formal charge against Myanmars ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, members of her party said Wednesday, giving military authorities who staged a coup a legal reason to detain her at least through the middle of the mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021