IPICOL completes submission of evidence of reforms implemented under SRAP

The Industrial Promotion andInvestment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) has completedsubmission of evidence of reforms implemented under StateReform Action Plan (SRAP) - 2020 by the state government asstipulated by DPIIT, an official said.

SRAP is a list of 301 recommendations by the DPIIT(The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion) to beundertaken by states and union territories to improve thebusiness environment for setting up and operating industriesin the state.

As part of this exercise, the official said, theIPICOL coordinated with 18 departments and organizations ofthe state government to ensure successful implementation ofthe recommended reform action points.

The key reform areas included - Investment enablers,labour reform enablers, sectoral reforms, public procurement,commercial dispute resolution enablers, etc. These reformswill enhance the ease of doing business by ensuring online andtimely services delivered by various departments andorganizations of the state government.

The IPICOL has integrated additional 9 servicescovering 5 departments with the State Single Window System GOSWIFT ensuring comprehensive facilitation support toindustries, he said.

The official said, one of the other key reform pointsimplemented in SRAP has been the elimination of therequirements of renewals of certificates/ approvals/ licensesor establishment of an online auto-renewal system under 8services.

IPICOL had earlier ensured successful implementationsof district reform action plan thereby making Odisha eligiblefor additional borrowing permission of Rs 1,429 crore from theDepartment of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government ofIndia.

''These investment-friendly reforms will play acritical role in positioning Odisha as an attractiveinvestment destination,'' he said.

