Left Menu

GDR manipulation: Sebi slaps total Rs 11.8 cr fine on Beckons Industries, 4 officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:34 IST
GDR manipulation: Sebi slaps total Rs 11.8 cr fine on Beckons Industries, 4 officials

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday slapped a total fine of Rs 11.8 crore on Beckons Industries Ltd and its four officials in a matter pertaining to manipulation in the issuance of global depository receipts (GDRs).

Beckons issued GDRs worth USD 5 million in July 2008, with the objective of establishing a subsidiary in the UAE.

An investigation by Sebi found that Vintage FZE was the sole subscriber to the GDRs of Beckons, and the firm had pledged the GDR proceeds as collateral against loan availed by Vintage.

Beckons also failed to inform the BSE about delisting of the GDRs from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The company reported misleading information to the stock exchange which contained information in a distorted manner.

''The scheme of issuance of GDRs was fraudulent,'' Sebi noted.

In addition, the firm failed to disclose the contingent liability in the annual report for the financial year 2008-09, as required under accounting standard.

''Noticee No. 1 to 4 along with the company have acted fraudulently by devising a pre-meditated scheme to enable Vintage to avail a loan from Euram Bank for subscription to the GDR of Beckons,'' Sebi said regarding the directors in a separate order.

Noticees refer to the directors of the firm during the relevant period of investigation -- Gurmeet Singh, I S Sukhija, Chandra Prakash and H S Anand.

All the transactions and activities were undertaken behind the back of the shareholders and other investors of the securities market, Sebi said.

For acting in violation of several market norms, Sebi levied a total fine of Rs 10.25 crore on Beckons Industries, while the officials are facing fine in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1 crore each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committee to inquire into allegations of financial irregularities by Dibrugarh Univ VC

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhihas constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire intoallegations of financial irregularities by the DibrugarhUniversity Vice-Chancellor Prof Ranjit Tamuli.The Governor as the Chancellor of the University onth...

Exporters air concern over 'inadequate' budget allocation to

Exporters on Wednesday expressedserious concern over the grossly inadequate budgetallocation to the tax refund scheme RoDTEP and disallowingIntegrated Goods and Services Tax IGST refunds, claimingthat these might adversely affect overall ex...

Maha: Power company employee caught taking bribe in Aurangabad

An employee of a powerdistribution company was caught while allegedly accepting abribe of Rs 2,000 for replacing a faulty electricity meter inMaharashtras Aurangabad city, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said on Wednesday.Pa...

Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela -sources

Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army ELN guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021