Kisan Rail transports 13,658 tonne onions from Nanded division

Kisan Rail services under theNanded division of the South Central Railways (SCR)transported more than 13,600 tonnes of onions in 33 trips todifferent parts of the country in January, generating arevenue of Rs 6.58 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

Kisan Rail services have been started by the Centre tohelp in faster and hurdle free-transportation of agriculturalproducts like vegetables and fruits to the market. The firstKisan Rail was launched in August last year.

The railway division of Nanded, which comes under SCR,operated 33 Kisan trains that transported 13,658 tonnes ofonions across the country in January, the official said.

This helped SCR earn a revenue of Rs 6.58 crore, saidthe official from the Nanded division.

Trains laden with onions started from Nagarsolstation, located nearly 25km away from Manmad Junction and120km from Aurangabad, and went to Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri,Chitpur, Malda and Agartala, an SCR release said.

Divisional railway manager Upinder Singh has appealedto farmers to take benefit of Kisan Rail services, the releasesaid.

