SIS Q3 net profit surges 27 pc to Rs 99 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:59 IST
Security and Intelligence Services (India) Ltd (SIS) on Wednesday reported a 26.5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 99 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company, which is also into cash logistics, had posted a net profit of Rs 78.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

Its revenue increased 8.2 per cent to Rs 2,357.5 crore as compared to Rs 2,178.2 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, SIS said in a statement.

Operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in October-December period increased by 10 per cent to Rs 146.9 crore as against Rs 133.5 crore in the year-ago period.

SIS Group Managing Director Rituraj Sinha said, ''We have ended the quarter with our highest ever quarterly revenues, our EBITDA for the 9 months is 140 per cent''.

The company has generated Rs 555 crore of EBITDA in these 9 months, he said.

''We believe that the SIS balance sheet is very solidly placed to capture the organic and inorganic growth opportunities that are going to unfold, even more so after the landmark budget with its huge focus on infrastructure,'' he added.

