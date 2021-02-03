Left Menu

Brookfield India REIT initial public offer gets subscribed 15 pc on first day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:34 IST
Brookfield India REIT initial public offer gets subscribed 15 pc on first day

The initial public offer of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) was subscribed 15 per cent on the first day of subscription on Wednesday.

It received bids for 1,15,12,600 units against 7,62,78,200 units on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

Institutional investors category was subscribed 3 per cent and other investors portion was 30 per cent.

Brookfield India hit the capital market with its REIT public issue on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 3,800 crore.

Investment firm Brookfield India's REIT on Tuesday raised Rs 1,710 crore from anchor investors.

Brookfield REIT will be the third listed trust in India if it is successfully subscribed.

The first one Embassy Office Parks REIT, backed by Blackstone and Embassy group, got listed in April 2019 after raising Rs 4,750 crore.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja and Blackstone, was listed in August last year and had raised Rs 4,500 crore.

The initial public offer of Brookfield India REIT has a price band of Rs 274-275 apiece and will close on February 5.

Brookfield REIT, the country's only 100 per cent institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle, is issuing units aggregating up to Rs 3,800 crore.

The net proceeds from the public issue will be utilised for partial or full pre-payment or scheduled repayment of the existing debt of Asset special purpose vehicles.

The units are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

REIT is aimed at attracting investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets. It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation.

The global coordinators and book running lead managers to the offer are Morgan Stanley India Company, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets.

Besides, Ambit Private Limited, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"A symbol of hope" - German military aid arrives in Portugal

A German military plane carrying over 20 doctors and nurses together with ventilators and hospital beds arrived on Wednesday in coronavirus-stricken Portugal, where a severe rise in cases has prompted several European nations to offer help....

Soccer-Serie A to vote on selling stake to private consortium

Italys top flight Serie A clubs will decide on Thursday whether to sell a stake in the leagues key revenue driving media business to a private equity consortium.The move would be the latest sign of growing private equity in sports leagues a...

COVID-19: Over 39,500 health care workers vaccinated so far in HP

A total of 4,356 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 43,944, a senior health official said.He said 5,836 health workers...

145 fell ill after having biryani at Assam govt event; probe ordered

As many as 145 people werehospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Assams KarbiAnglong district after having biryani at a government functionattended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, prompting theauthorities to order an inquiry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021