Left Menu

Italian shares jump on Draghi hope; GSK weighs on FTSE 100

markets like the news of well-known central bankers at the helm of government," said Maria Paola Toschi, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "For the economy, avoiding lengthy further attempts to form a government should mean that critical near-term issues can be addressed." Italy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crises against the backdrop of political uncertainty battering the country. On the pan-European STOXX 600 index Daimler was the top boost after unveiling plans to spin-off its trucks business.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:39 IST
Italian shares jump on Draghi hope; GSK weighs on FTSE 100
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italian shares posted their best session in four weeks on Wednesday after former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi accepted the task of forming a new government, while a surge in German carmaker Daimler lifted an index of broader European shares. Milan's FTSE MIB index closed up 2.1%, while Italy's 10-year bond yield tumbled.

Draghi said he was confident of securing sufficient backing in parliament after President Sergio Mattarella sought his help after hearing that efforts to salvage the collapsed coalition of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had failed. "It may not all be plain sailing and some uncertainties and negotiations remain. But... markets like the news of well-known central bankers at the helm of government," said Maria Paola Toschi, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"For the economy, avoiding lengthy further attempts to form a government should mean that critical near-term issues can be addressed." Italy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crises against the backdrop of political uncertainty battering the country.

On the pan-European STOXX 600 index Daimler was the top boost after unveiling plans to spin-off its trucks business. It rose 8.9% while the broader index gained 0.3%. Germany's DAX rose 0.7% to hit its highest in two weeks.

London's blue-chip index slipped 0.1% as GlaxoSmithKline slid 6.3% after it warned of a bigger than expected fall in 2021 earnings as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt other healthcare treatments. But upbeat earnings from other companies helped push gains on the pan-region index to a third straight day, with Novo Nordisk, Siemens AG, Publicis Groupe SA all rising after reporting results.

Drugmaker Argenx was the top gainer after it raised $1 billion in capital increase. Also keeping sentiment buoyed was hopes of U.S. stimulus after the Senate took steps to allow Democrats to pass President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill without Republican support.

European stocks have been steadily rising along with other major markets after losing more than 3% last week on concerns around the slow roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines in the euro zone. A pause in a social media driven rally that drove up prices of silver as well as certain stocks including GameStop Corp has helped calm worries about potential losses incurred by certain hedge funds causing disruption to markets as a whole.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"A symbol of hope" - German military aid arrives in Portugal

A German military plane carrying over 20 doctors and nurses together with ventilators and hospital beds arrived on Wednesday in coronavirus-stricken Portugal, where a severe rise in cases has prompted several European nations to offer help....

Soccer-Serie A to vote on selling stake to private consortium

Italys top flight Serie A clubs will decide on Thursday whether to sell a stake in the leagues key revenue driving media business to a private equity consortium.The move would be the latest sign of growing private equity in sports leagues a...

COVID-19: Over 39,500 health care workers vaccinated so far in HP

A total of 4,356 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 43,944, a senior health official said.He said 5,836 health workers...

145 fell ill after having biryani at Assam govt event; probe ordered

As many as 145 people werehospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Assams KarbiAnglong district after having biryani at a government functionattended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, prompting theauthorities to order an inquiry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021