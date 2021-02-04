Left Menu

All-new Tata Safari bookings now open; Price announcement on Feb 22

We are confident that the Safari will instill a feeling of power, prestige and excitement to our customers, said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.The new Safari comes packed with features across trim levels.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:04 IST
All-new Tata Safari bookings now open; Price announcement on Feb 22
Representative image Image Credit:

Tata Motors on Thursday opened bookings for its flagship SUV, the all-new Safari, whose deliveries are set to commence from February 22.

The new premium SUV can be booked at a refundable amount of Rs 30,000 either online or the nearest Tata Motors' authorized dealership, the company said in release.

The price announcement and deliveries of the vehicle will begin on February 22, it said.

The auto major had rolled out the first Safari unit from its Pune-based manufacturing facility mid-last month.

''Starting today, Safari is available for display, test drive and bookings across our network. We are confident that the Safari will instill a feeling of power, prestige and excitement to our customers,'' said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

The new Safari comes packed with features across trim levels. The base XE variant offers dual airbags, all disc brakes, electronic stability program along with hill hold control and roll over mitigation, making it a well-rounded package for all. The sought after Multi Drive Modes and touchscreen music system starts from XM variant onwards, the company said in the release.

Besides, the XT variant offers features such as iRA connectivity, fully automatic climate control and the widest panoramic sunroof in the segment, among others, it said.

The top of the line XZ variant offers xenon HID projector headlamps, terrain response modes, six airbags, electronic parking brakes with auto hold, 8.8" touchscreen infotainment with 9 JBL speakers and a subwoofer, powered driver seat and diamond cut 18" alloy wheels along with the panoramic sunroof.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Anti-China activists in Japan call for boycott of Beijing 2022 Games

A group of anti-China activists campaigning for human rights in Tibet and support for ethnic Uighurs called on Thursday for a boycott of the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing, saying the Games would embolden Chinas government in its crackdown...

Airbus signs MoU with GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services in India

Bengaluru, Feb 4 PTIAirbus signed a Memorandum of understanding MoU with GMR group to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021 here.Airbus andGMRGroup wi...

Jenny Slate, Ben Shattuck become parents to baby girl

Actor Jenny Slate has announced that she recently welcomed her first child with fiance Ben Shattuck.The 38-year-old actor shared the news during a virtual interview with Entertainment Tonight. Yeah, Im not pregnant anymore. The baby came ou...

Kejriwal launches 'Switch Delhi' campaign to promote electric vehicles

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the Switch Delhi campaign to promote electric vehicles and appealed to people to buy such vehicles to combat pollution in the city.Kejriwal said his government will hire only electric vehi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021