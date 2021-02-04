Dineout Unveils 'Dineout Techpreneurs' Program To Groom Future Business Leaders

NEW DELHI, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyed by the vision to create digital-first entrepreneurs in a post-pandemic world, India's largest dining out and restaurant tech platform, Dineout has launched 'Dineout Techpreneurs', a unique program designed to train and mentor software engineers who aspire to be future business leaders. As a part of the program, candidates from a software engineering background would get a chance to work in Dineout's fast-paced environment, get exposure to the business side of the brand's technology, receive guidance on MBA applications like GMAT/CAT tips, application essay reviews, interview practice, etc and intern in product management roles before they break into a b-school of their choice.

This program would offer B-school aspirants a chance to ideate and partner with product managers to convert their innovative ideas into actual product features. Also giving them the opportunity to shadow product managers on customer interviews/focus groups, understand customer pain points first hand, and then build solutions to solve these problems. They would also gain exposure to mentorship and recommendations from engineering heads, product leaders, and even the company founders before their MBA. After they secure an MBA admission, they will undergo a 6-8 week pre-MBA Product Management Internship at Dineout before joining school an experience that would be an X-factor differentiating them from their peers when they apply for internships or full-time roles post MBA.

Speaking at the launch of the Dineout Techpreneurs program, Amit Bhatnagar, Chief Product officer - Dineout said, ''The idea for the Dineout Techpreneurs program was formed out of our realisation that a large number of our bright young techies aspiring to transition into product management or business roles in tech companies lack the critical edge of building real products that support rapid business growth. We have put together a dynamic mentor panel that would help these sharp young minds grasp the tenets of product management, such as first principles problem-solving, customer-focus, data-driven decisions, and stakeholder management that would be applicable in a wide variety of post-MBA careers, including strategy consulting, entrepreneurship, and sales. We hope these techpreneurs co-build world-class foodtech with us, and take these skills in their stride in order to catalyse their careers as future leaders.''Interested candidates can apply!: http://bit.ly/applyDineoutMBAAbout DineoutDineout is India's largest dining out and restaurant tech solutions platform in B2C and with inresto in the B2B front, processing more than 100M diners and $900M worth of transactions for its partner restaurants across its network of 50,000 restaurants in 20 cities, providing a collective savings of more than $100M on restaurant bills annually. Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout is a pioneer in Contactless Dining with the easiest way to discover the best restaurants in the city, save time & hassle by booking a table in advance, get discounts, enjoy 1+1 privileges on Food, Drink & Buffets through Dineout Passport, as well as earn instant discounts on every restaurant bill payment via Dineout Pay. For more information, please visit - https://www.dineout.co.in/Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433076/Dineout_Techpreneurs_Program.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094925/Dineout_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)