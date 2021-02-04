Left Menu

Ropeways, innovative mobility solutions brought Under Highways Ministry ambit: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:06 IST
Ropeways, cable cars and innovative mobility solutions like funicular railways have been brought under the ambit of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The move will give a big fillip to infrastructure building in remote, inaccessible areas and hilly terrains of the country, the Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Gakdari told PTI.

''Ropeway, cable car, funicular railway, public transport on electricity etc have come under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This will give a big impetus to infrastructure building in inaccessible terrains,'' the Minister said.

Apart from last mile connectivity for remote locations, it will reduce congestions on mainstream roads, the Minister said.

The move will result in setting up of world-class ropeways in the country with emphasis on quality and safety.

It will also be utilised for transportation of freight and goods at competitive prices, he added.

As per the notification amending the allocation of the business rules issued by the Cabinet Secretariat in this regard ''Coordination, research, standards and policy matters in respect of ropeways and other innovative/alternative mobility solutions'' will come under the ambit of Road, Transport and Highways Ministry.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

