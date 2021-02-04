Left Menu

QuEST Global appoints Lindsey Gauthier as General Counsel

His experience in mergers and acquisitions, streamlined legal processes, mitigated regulatory and anti-trust compliance risk, and expertise in leading large legal teams will help us to accelerate our growth plans further and continue to be a trusted thinking partner to our customers.Commenting on his appointment, Lindsey said, I am excited to join a fast-growing company like QuEST that has, over the years, emerged as a truly global player in the product engineering services industry.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:15 IST
QuEST Global appoints Lindsey Gauthier as General Counsel
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, announced the appointment of Lindsey Gauthier as its General Counsel. In this position, Lindsey will be responsible for managing all legal, regulatory, and compliance activities globally and will oversee the in-house legal team. Lindsey will report directly to Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO.

Lindsey joins QuEST with a rich and diverse experience that spans multiple industries and countries. He has partnered with organizations to manage risks and formulate strategies to avoid litigation and comply with regulatory obligations. Lindsey also has extensive commercial transactional experience, especially in mergers and acquisitions, post-acquisition integration, and IPOs.

Prior to joining QuEST, Lindsey was Vice President and Associate General Counsel at DuPont de Nemours Inc., where he was lead associate General Counsel for their Safety & Construction business. Lindsey received his bachelor's degree from New York University and holds a law degree (JD) from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Welcoming Lindsey to QuEST, Ajit Prabhu said, ''Lindsey brings to QuEST invaluable experience of three decades helping organizations strategize and deliver large-scale global initiatives that have been instrumental in driving revenue, margins, efficiency, and market expansion. His experience in mergers and acquisitions, streamlined legal processes, mitigated regulatory and anti-trust compliance risk, and expertise in leading large legal teams will help us to accelerate our growth plans further and continue to be a trusted thinking partner to our customers.''Commenting on his appointment, Lindsey said, ''I am excited to join a fast-growing company like QuEST that has, over the years, emerged as a truly global player in the product engineering services industry. It has an excellent track record of helping OEMs and Tier1 suppliers to create the frontier in their respective domains. I look forward to helping QuEST enhance its growth strategy by partnering with cross-functional teams, solving complex challenges, and creating cultures of empowerment and engagement to make a sustained difference for the organization.''About QuEST GlobalFor more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power, and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 56 global delivery centers, and 11,250+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rani Mukerji reveals she was initially reluctant to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black'

On the sixteenth anniversary of Bollywood actor Rani Mukerjis hit film Black, she revealed that she was initially reluctant to do the role, which later proved to be the most challenging yet successful role of her life. The actor has always ...

Probe launched into price gouging relating to garlic and ginger

The National Consumer Commission NCC has launched an investigation into allegations of price gouging relating to garlic and ginger.The law defines price gouging as an unfair or unreasonable price increase that does not correspond to or is n...

UP: Man arrested for leaking CTET paper

A man has been arrested for allegedly leaking a paper of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test on social media, police said on Thursday.Vikas Yadav, a resident of Balapur Khurdaha village, was arrested by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special...

Priyanka Gandhi meets family of deceased farmer in Rampur

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday met family members of Navreet Singh here, a farmer who lost his life during the protest in New Delhi on Republic Day, and also attended a prayer ceremony for him.The 27-year-old Singh d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021