Left Menu

Sterling falls to 2-1/2-week low vs dollar before BoE meeting

Sterling fell to its weakest in two and a half weeks against the dollar on Thursday before a Bank of England meeting on caution about the possibility of negative rates, although a majority of analysts do not expect them to be introduced anytime soon. Money market pricing shows the likelihood of negative rates being introduced as late as August 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:52 IST
Sterling falls to 2-1/2-week low vs dollar before BoE meeting
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling fell to its weakest in two and a half weeks against the dollar on Thursday before a Bank of England meeting on caution about the possibility of negative rates, although a majority of analysts do not expect them to be introduced anytime soon.

Money market pricing shows the likelihood of negative rates being introduced as late as August 2021. The BoE is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 0.1% at 1200 GMT and refrain from a further increase in its bond-buying programme, which has doubled over the past year to nearly 900 billion pounds ($1.23 trillion).

Governor Andrew Bailey has said progress on COVID-19 vaccines - which have been rolled out in Britain faster than in the rest of Europe - was "outstandingly good news" and he predicted a pronounced economic recovery. The BoE is due to publish on Thursday feedback from commercial banks about the operational feasibility of negative rates, which Bailey said would change the "whole calculus of how the banking system works" if implemented.

Officials with big British banks have said they would need a year to get ready for such a change. Sterling fell half a percent against the dollar, dropping below the $1.36 mark to $1.3575, its lowest in two and half weeks.

It lost 0.1% against the euro, trading within ranges around the 88 pence mark. "Although the Bank may formally lower its estimate of the lower bound to below zero next week, we don't expect policymakers to hint that negative rates are imminent (particularly if the UK economy is set to start recovering from 2Q onwards), in turn having a limited impact on GBP today," ING said in a note to clients.

The pound has benefited from optimism over a speedy economic recovery owed to Britain's comparative lead versus other countries in COVID-19 vaccinations. Last week, sterling hit its highest against the dollar in two and a half years. Against the euro, it has hit its highest levels since May 2020.

"Given the current BoE market pricing, we think risks are skewed to the downside in EUR/GBP, especially since we expect the BoE to refrain from cutting the Bank Rate into negative territory, however without closing the door for it," said Jens Nærvig Pedersen, chief analyst, FX and rates strategy at Danske Bank. "We continue to have a positive view on GBP with the UK leading the European vaccination race."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BT demands tax, regime change to deliver high fibre growth

BT called for British government support on business rates and a new deal from the regulator to allow billions of pounds of investment in fibre to drive a post-COVID recovery. The countrys biggest broadband and mobile operator has been maki...

Ofcom revokes CGTN's licence to broadcast in the UK

Ofcom has revoked China Global Television Networks CGTN licence to broadcast in the UK, the British media regulator said in a statement on Thursday.The CGTNs licence was revoked after an investigation concluded that the licence was wrongful...

Congress holds march to Governor's house, demands special Assembly session to move no-confidence motion against Khattar govt

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other Congress MLAs on Thursday held a march to the Governors house to demand a special session of Assembly to move a no-confidence motion against the government. We are going to meet ...

HAL receives RFP for basic trainer HTT40 from Indian Air Force

State-run aerospace behemothHindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said it hasreceived a Request for Proposal RFP from the Indian AirForce for basic trainer HTT-40.The documents were handed over to HAL CMDR Madhavan, by Air Marshal Sande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021