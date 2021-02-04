Left Menu

Sundram Fasteners records 20.6% jump in Q3 net at Rs 124.24 cr

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:46 IST
Sundram Fasteners records 20.6% jump in Q3 net at Rs 124.24 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Auto component maker SundramFasteners Ltd has clocked standalone net profits for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, at Rs 124.24 crore up by 20.6per cent.

The city-based TVS Group company had recorded standalone net profits at Rs 103.06 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2020standalone net profits slipped to Rs 198.12 crore from Rs267.24 crore registered a year ago.

The total income on a standalone basis for the quarterunder review grew to Rs 945.41 crore from Rs 701.22 croreregistered in the same quarter last fiscal.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2020standalone total income was at Rs 2,003.14 crore as against Rs2,421.84 crore, the company said in a BSE Filing.

The company said the domestic sales for the quarter under review were at Rs 637.01 crore as against Rs 446.05crore during the previous year on the back of an increase in demand.

Export sales for the quarter under review grew to Rs277.20 crore as against Rs 224.18 crore registered in the sameperiod last fiscal.

The company said its EBITDA for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 was at Rs 205.85 crore as against Rs 124.54crore registered in the same period last fiscal, on the ''backof cost control measures and improvement in operational efficiency.'' With rising commodity prices, the company continues toexercise stringent measures to contain its operating costs toensure its operating margins are sustained, Sundram Fastenerssaid.

The quarter (ending December 31, 2020) also had aone-time reversal of deferred tax provision amounting to Rs41.98 crore.

The company in May had announced pay cuts to employeesand with improving business conditions, the managementrestored the salary during the third quarter to pre-COVID-19levels.

The company equipped with a diversified product line,has facilities in three countries and is engaged primarily inmanufacture and sale of bolts and nuts, water and oil pumps,cold extruded components, hot and warm forged parts, radiatorcaps among many others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Takeaways from legal filings for Trump's impeachment trial

The legal sparring around Donald Trumps impeachment trial is underway, with briefs filed this week laying out radically different positions ahead of next weeks Senate trial.House prosecutors and the former presidents defence team are puttin...

In first for Europe, Iran envoy sentenced to 20-year prison term over bomb plot

An Iranian diplomat accused of planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled opposition group was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday in the first trial of an Iranian official for suspected terrorism in Europe since Irans 1979 revolution....

BJP is talking about creating 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) after destroying 'Sonar Bharat': Mamata Banerjee.

BJP is talking about creating Sonar Bangla Golden Bengal after destroying Sonar Bharat Mamata Banerjee....

Turkish minister says U.S. behind 2016 failed coup attempt - Hurriyet

Turkeys interior minister accused the United States on Thursday of being behind a 2016 failed coup that Ankara has blamed on a U.S.-based Muslim preacher, the Hurriyet daily reported, at a time when Turkey is seeking improved ties with its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021