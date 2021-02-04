Left Menu

New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:35 IST
New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

The New York Times Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday as digital readership soared in a quarter that was dominated by heavy news coverage around the U.S. elections and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue rose to $509.36 million from $508.36 million in the fourth quarter, above analysts' estimates of $498.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 23rd round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 6-8. Feb. 6, SaturdayAston Villa v Arsenal 1230 Villa have won only 10 of their 51 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, including four home v...

US encourages dialogue between farmers and Indian government to resolve differences: spokesperson

Recognising that peaceful protests are a hallmark of a thriving democracy, the US has said that it encourages dialogue between the protesting farmers and the Indian government to resolve their differences.Thousands of farmers, mainly from P...

Palestinian cave-dwellers worry over Israeli settler incursions

Home for Palestinian Barakat Mour is a hillside cave in the West Bank, which he says is often under threat from Israeli settlers in the occupied territory.Youll be sitting with your wife in the cave and the settlers will raid it without any...

Takeaways from legal filings for Trump's impeachment trial

The legal sparring around Donald Trumps impeachment trial is underway, with briefs filed this week laying out radically different positions ahead of next weeks Senate trial.House prosecutors and the former presidents defence team are puttin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021