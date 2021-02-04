Left Menu

Tata Power Q3 profit up 22 pc at Rs 318 cr

Tata Power on Thursday posted over 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 318.41 crore for December quarter 2020-21, mainly on the back of higher revenues.The net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 260.10 crore, Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:40 IST
Tata Power Q3 profit up 22 pc at Rs 318 cr

Tata Power on Thursday posted over 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 318.41 crore for December quarter 2020-21, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 260.10 crore, Tata Power said in a BSE filing. Total income rose to Rs 7,702.84 crore in the quarter from Rs 7,136.04 crore in the same period a year ago. The company said it does not expect much impact of the pandemic on its business.

''The management believes that there is not much of an impact likely due to this pandemic except that there exists some uncertainty over impact of COVID-19 on future business performance of some joint ventures involved in the coal mining and an associate engaged in providing engineering, procurement and construction services,'' it added.

However, the said uncertainty is not likely to impact the recoverability of the carrying value of its investment in such joint ventures and associate.

As the situation is still continuously evolving, the eventual impact may be different from the estimates made as of the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GoM suggests creation of Universal National Social Profile to raise e-governance, e-education reach

A Group of Ministers GoM, headed by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, has recommended creation of a Universal National Social Profile, as part of efforts to enhance the reach of e-governance and e-education in India, Pa...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Man City target title knockout blow on Liverpool

With champions Liverpool on the ropes Manchester City have the chance to knock Juergen Klopps side effectively out of the Premier League title race at Anfield on Sunday.City are beginning to look unstoppable having won their last nine Premi...

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 23rd round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 6-8. Feb. 6, SaturdayAston Villa v Arsenal 1230 Villa have won only 10 of their 51 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, including four home v...

US encourages dialogue between farmers and Indian government to resolve differences: spokesperson

Recognising that peaceful protests are a hallmark of a thriving democracy, the US has said that it encourages dialogue between the protesting farmers and the Indian government to resolve their differences.Thousands of farmers, mainly from P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021