Origo Commodities raises Rs 75 cr in debt funding from Yes Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:45 IST
Agriculture supply chain and trade finance company Origo Commodities on Thursday said it has raised Rs 75 crore from Yes Bank.

The current round of debt funding will act as working capital for Origo, the company said in a statement, It will also to use the funds for improving the services and structures within the agricultural ecosystem.

The agritech player hopes to unlock agri-commodity investments for retail investors in the coming months.

''We are delighted to associate with Yes Bank, and acknowledge that our association with them will be beneficial to the agri-community. We hope that the funding will revitalize the sector with liquidity and make the supply chain more efficient,'' Origo Commodities co-founder Sunoor Kaul said.

Origo currently manages assets worth Rs 8,500 crore and operates in 12 states, where it provides supply chain services, commodity finance and working with institutional investors to securitise agri-commodities.

