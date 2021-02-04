MACT awards Rs 8.44 lakh compensation to accident victim's kin

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal(MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded acompensation of Rs 8.44 lakh to the family of a man who diedin a road accident in 2017.

MACT member and district judge R N Rokade directedMohan P Rijhwani and The New India Assurance Company Ltd, topay the amount jointly and severally with 8 per cent interestper annum from the date the application was filed by BhaskarBange's family.

The order, which was issued on January 29, was madeavailable on Thursday.

The claimants, including Bange's wife and twochildren, informed the tribunal that Bange, then 50 years old,was employed as a site supervisor with a construction firm andhad earned Rs 20,000 per month.

On November 29, 2017, Bange was heading towardsBhiwandi on a motorcycle driven by his friend, when a speedingtempo collided with the two-wheeler on Mumbai-Nashik Highway,it was stated.

Bange, who sustained severe injuries in the accident,died on the way to a hospital.

The tribunal noted that the accident had taken placesolely because of rash and negligent driving on the part ofthe driver of tempo, which was owned by one of the opponentsand insured with the other.

Therefore, both opponents are liable to pay thecompensation, the order stated.

