Godrej Agrovet Q3 net up 33pc at Rs 68 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:07 IST
Godrej Agrovet on Thursday reported a 33.11 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 68.09 crore for the December quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 51.15 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, Godrej Agrovet said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review declined by 14.38 per cent to Rs 1,526.15 crore as compared to Rs 1,782.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Shares of the company closed flat at Rs 531.80 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

