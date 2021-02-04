1,000 more mandis to be integrated with e-NAM in 2021-22: Govt

The government on Thursday said 1,000 mandis have been integrated with electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) in 21 states and Union Territories so far with 1.69 crore farmers registered on it, and additional 1,000 mandis will be connected with this digital platform by next fiscal.

Even 1.55 lakh traders have registered on the e-NAM platform where trade volume of 4.13 crore tonne of bulk commodities and 3.68 crore coconuts and bamboos worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore have been recorded, it said.

Direct payment to farmers has also been enabled on this platform.

''Looking to the success of e-NAM in its 1,000 mandis, it is now on a path of expansion,'' the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

The government in the Budget 2021 has announced that 1,000 more mandis will be integrated with e-NAM in 2021-22, further strengthening the wholesale markets.

According to the ministry, e-NAM is not just a scheme but it is a journey that aims to benefit the last-mile farmer and transform the way they sell their agri produce.

''This intervention brings immense benefits to our farmers in augmenting their income by enabling them to realise competitive and remunerative prices in a transparent manner without incurring additional costs,'' it added.

