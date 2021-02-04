Left Menu

Fujifilm to invest around USD 200 mn to open 100 health-screening centres in India

Masaharu Morita, global marketing and new business manager, Modality Solution, Medical Div, Fujifilm said In the coming years, we plan to invest around USD 200 Mn to set up 100 such NURA centres across the country. With NURA, our vision is to introduce the culture of periodic health screening in India, as we believe that early detection and treatment are very important to improve the survival rate of cancer patients, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:06 IST
Fujifilm on Thursday said it plans to invest around USD 200 million (about Rs 1,450 crore) to open 100 health-screening centres in India to test 10 common cancers. Fujifilm and Dr Kutty's Healthcare on Thursday launched the first of these 'NURA centres', equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) enabled imaging and expert healthcare in Bengaluru, the companies said in a statement. The centre can correctly test 10 common cancers -- oral cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, esophageal cancer, laryngeal cancer and early signs of leukemia along with other lifestyle diseases. Masaharu Morita, global marketing and new business manager, Modality Solution, Medical Div, Fujifilm said: ''In the coming years, we plan to invest around USD 200 Mn to set up 100 such NURA centres across the country.'' With NURA, ''our vision is to introduce the culture of periodic health screening in India, as we believe that early detection and treatment are very important to improve the survival rate of cancer patients,'' he added. ''Together with Dr Kutty's Healthcare expertise, we will continue to support the development of medical care by providing state-of-the-art products and services that contribute to improved health and quality of life of people worldwide,'' Morita said. Dr Kutty's Healthcare President Mohamed Kasim said, ''We are committed to providing sustained health through NURA by leveraging our experience in healthcare and high-quality scanning and image processing technology offered by Fujifilm.'' In addition to 10 cancer tests, the centres will provide total medical examination services such as early detection of risks of metabolic syndrome and locomotive syndrome, for the examination of lifestyle-related diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and myocardial infarction, Fujifilm said. The health screening centres will actively leverage intelligent AI-technology to improve outcomes for both the patient and the doctor by making the screening process safe and more accurate, it added.

