Left Menu

Icra Q3 net profit rises 8.6 pc to Rs 24.45 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:14 IST
Icra Q3 net profit rises 8.6 pc to Rs 24.45 cr

Ratings firm Icra on Thursday reported an 8.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 24.45 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 22.52 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

The consolidated total income in the quarter fell to Rs 88.74 crore as against Rs 91.03 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Icra said in a regulatory filing.

The de-growth in consolidated revenue in Q3 FY21 has been mainly due to a decline in revenue from the rating segment. The outsourcing, information services and consulting segments have shown good traction, driven by growth in global and domestic businesses, it said in a release.

With regard to addressing certain ongoing matters, Icra said market regulator Sebi in the second quarter ended September 2020 had enhanced penalty from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore in respect of an adjudication proceeding initiated by it in relation to credit ratings assigned to one of the company's customers and customer's subsidiaries.

The company has deposited the enhanced penalty during December 2020 quarter under protest and has filed an appeal with Securities Appellate Tribunal contesting the said order, it added.

''The said appeal is under review,'' Icra said.

The matter relates to lapses on part of Icra while assigning a credit rating to non-convertible debentures of IL&FS.

Shares of Icra closed flat at Rs 2,778.80 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisersThe Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine...

WTO agreement on agriculture reflects double standards, should be amended: Former Indian envoys

Noting that the WTO Agreement on Agriculture is characterised by democratic deficit and is based on commercial realpolitik, a group of former Indian envoys have called for amending it so that it facilitates developing and least developed co...

AIADMK goes to police against non-members using its flag, Sasikala's return to TN on Feb 8

Signalling a tough stand againstexpelled leader V K Sasikala, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Naduon Thursday said it has petitioned the state police chief torestrain non-members of the party from using its flag, daysafter she travelled in a car...

DTC takes back 350 buses provided to police, para-military personnel

Over 350 buses provided to the police and the para military personnel were taken back by the DTC on Thursday, officials said. The move comes a day after the Delhi government decided to withdraw all the buses under special hire.The decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021