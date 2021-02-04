Left Menu

Disappointing earnings updates weigh on FTSE 100; Italian shares shine

European shares extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors hoped for a swifter global economic recovery, while Unilever's disappointing targets weighed on London's blue-chip index. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%, while London's FTSE 100 ended flat, underperforming regional peers for a second straight day, as consumer giant Unilever slumped 6.2% after its sales growth target underwhelmed investors.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:39 IST
Disappointing earnings updates weigh on FTSE 100; Italian shares shine
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European shares extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors hoped for a swifter global economic recovery, while Unilever's disappointing targets weighed on London's blue-chip index.

The STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%, while London's FTSE 100 ended flat, underperforming regional peers for a second straight day, as consumer giant Unilever slumped 6.2% after its sales growth target underwhelmed investors. A slide in oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell also weighed, with Shell reporting its lowest annual profit in at least two decades.

Banks and the sterling rose as money markets pushed bets on negative UK interest rates out to February 2022 after Bank of England said Britain's banks would need at least six months to prepare for sub-zero rates. "The BoE look unlikely to cut rates anytime soon, with a six-month adjustment period meaning the UK economy will be well into its recovery by the time they are even considered," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

Italian shares gained 1.7% to close at a one month high, extending a rally after former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi accepted the task of forming a new government on Wednesday. The prime minister designate will conclude his formal consultations with parties on Saturday, the parliament's press office said in a statement on Thursday.

A 5.3% jump in shares of Bayer lifted Germany's DAX to one-month highs after the life science company struck a $2 billion deal to resolve future legal claims that its widely used weedkiller Roundup causes cancer. Meanwhile, Germany's ruling coalition parties on Wednesday agreed a batch of additional measures to support those hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global markets remained hopeful after Democrats pushed ahead on Wednesday with a manoeuvre to pass U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without Republican support. Among other companies reporting earnings, Swiss drugmaker Roche was the top boost on the STOXX 600 after it forecasted a rise in 2021 sales and profit thanks to surging demand for COVID-19 tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Khabarovsk refinery resumes gasoline production, but shortages persist

Gasoline production at Russias Far East Khabarovsk refinery resumed on Thursday, deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, but there were still long queues at local gas stations, according to local citizens. The Khabarovsk region has exper...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath next week

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.In light of your disputing th...

Argentine transport workers ask for coronavirus vaccine priority

Argentinas main transport workers group will meet on Thursday afternoon with government officials to request that the sector be included among the vital activities whose participants have priority to receive the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine....

Farmers’ agitation will remain apolitical: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leading farmers protests at Delhi borders on Thursday said the ongoing agitation has been and will remain apolitical and no political leader is allowed to speak from its stage.The assertion comes in the backdrop of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021