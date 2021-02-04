Left Menu

IMF says members will guide decision on recognizing Myanmar government

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:50 IST
IMF says members will guide decision on recognizing Myanmar government
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund will be "guided by our membership" in deciding whether to recognize the military regime that has seized power in Myanmar as the country's legitimate government, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday. The Fund is watching the situation in Myanmar closely and is "very concerned about the impact of recent events" on Myanmar's people, Rice told a regular IMF news briefing.

Reuters first reported that the IMF had transferred about $350 million in emergency coronavirus financing to Myanmar last week, just days before the coup. Rice said the IMF board followed all proper procedures in approving the payment to Myanmar. The agreement with detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi's government included safeguards aimed at ensuring that the funds would be used for coronavirus-related humanitarian purposes, including audit requirements and transparency for procurement contracts.

"It would be in the interests of the government, and certainly the people of Myanmar that those funds are indeed used accordingly." Sources familiar with the Myanmar payment said the timing of the transfer was unfortunate, and the design of the Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument loans mean that funds go out all at once with little conditionality.

Rice defended the rapid-disbursing emergency facilities that the IMF has used to help some 85 countries cope with the pandemic. "I think they have been a huge help and assistance in the crisis, especially to the poorest countries, to low income countries," Rice said. "I think one of the reasons that they've been so effective and able to get the support out so quickly is... the conditions are relatively few."

Asked whether the IMF had concerns about Myanmar's central bank independence after the military government appointed a junta-era official, Than Nyein, to head the Central Bank of Myanmar, Rice said that central bank independence "is one of the fundamental principles that IMF believes in and supports."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guyana nixes Taiwan office after Beijing criticizes 'mistake'

Guyana on Thursday abruptly terminated an agreement with Taiwan to open an office in the South American country, hours after China urged Georgetown to correct their mistake.Taiwans foreign ministry earlier on Thursday said it had signed an ...

Russia's Khabarovsk refinery resumes gasoline production, but shortages persist

Gasoline production at Russias Far East Khabarovsk refinery resumed on Thursday, deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, but there were still long queues at local gas stations, according to local citizens. The Khabarovsk region has exper...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath next week

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.In light of your disputing th...

Argentine transport workers ask for coronavirus vaccine priority

Argentinas main transport workers group will meet on Thursday afternoon with government officials to request that the sector be included among the vital activities whose participants have priority to receive the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021