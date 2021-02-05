Left Menu

Delhi to have EV charging stations within every 3 km distance: Delhi transport minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 00:44 IST
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday detailed the electric vehicle (EV) policy at a global summit and said the Delhi government has aimed to set up charging stations within every 3 kms distance in the city.

In a virtual address at the global event organised by World Bank and WRI Ross Center, Gahlot said the Delhi government has set a very ambitious target for the next five years -- to have 25 percent electric vehicles in total vehicle registrations in the city.

“We want to setup charging stations within every 3 km. We are also giving purchase incentives to any person who wants to setup a private charging station,” Gahlot said.

Under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy launched in August 2020, almost 6,000 electric vehicles have been rolled out on Delhi Roads, he said.

“We have subsidized and incentivized the purchase of electric vehicles so that more and more people get motivated,'' he said.

Delhi has a dedicated EV Cell and a State EV Board as a single window cell to ensure proper implementation and day-to-day operations and to address any issues that might come up, he said.

