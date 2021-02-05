Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St extends recent gains amid upbeat earnings, economic data

The government's closely watched and comprehensive monthly employment report, due on Friday, is also expected to show an addition of 50,000 jobs in January after a sharp drop in December. "There's news around the vaccines, the economic data is a little bit better, earnings have been pretty good across the board and there's still talk of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:02 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St extends recent gains amid upbeat earnings, economic data
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

U.S. stocks were higher on Thursday, extending recent gains after another batch of upbeat earnings and data suggesting the labor market may be stabilizing. Hopes of further progress on a pandemic-relief package also boosted the market. Democrats in the U.S. Senate were poised on Thursday to take a first step toward the ultimate passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal.

The Labor Department's report showed 779,000 Americans filed new applications for unemployment benefits last week, lower than 812,000 in the prior week, as authorities started to loosen pandemic-related restrictions on businesses. The government's closely watched and comprehensive monthly employment report, due on Friday, is also expected to show an addition of 50,000 jobs in January after a sharp drop in December.

"There's news around the vaccines, the economic data is a little bit better, earnings have been pretty good across the board and there's still talk of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package. So all of those things are good for Wall Street, and that's why we're seeing the market continue to rally," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago. The Dow and S&P 500 were on track for a fourth straight day of gains.

The major indexes have bounced back sharply this week also as a recent buying frenzy driven by social media appeared to stall following a bout of market volatility last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 276.65 points, or 0.9%, to 31,000.25, the S&P 500 gained 32.95 points, or 0.86%, to 3,863.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 119.62 points, or 0.88%, to 13,730.16.

Videogame retailer GameStop Corp fell 36.3%, while cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc slipped 20.0% as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that she and financial market regulators needed to "understand deeply" what happened in the recent retail trading frenzy before taking any action. Stronger-than-expected results so far in the fourth quarter have driven up expectations, and the S&P 500 companies are on track to post earnings growth for the quarter instead of a decline as initially expected.

A pandemic-driven surge in online shopping during the holiday season helped e-commerce firm eBay Inc and payment platform PayPal Holdings Inc top quarterly earnings estimates. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.32-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.61-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 224 new highs and 2 new lows. (Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Diane Craft)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Draghi starts govt talks, gets PD backing and softer stance from 5-Star

Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi started talks on Thursday on forming a new Italian government as the largest party in parliament as the 5-Star Movement, softened its initial hostility to his appointment. The centre-left Demo...

Biden says Myanmar's military should relinquish power after coup; release advocates, activists and officials

Myanmars military should relinquish power and release advocates, activists and officials after the generals staged a coup, U.S. President Joe Biden said in his first foreign policy address on Thursday.Biden added that force should never be ...

Macron backs U.S.-Iran dialogue, floats himself as 'honest broker'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the U.S. willingness to engage with Iran, offered himself as an honest broker on the nuclear issue and said Saudi Arabia and Israel must ultimately be involved somehow.We do need to fina...

Soccer-Liverpool won't be allowed into Germany for Champions League tie - reports

RB Leipzig will not be able to host Liverpool in the Champions League this month after authorities refused to issue a travel permit for the English club, German media reported on Thursday. German federal police rejected an application by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021