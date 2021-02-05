Britain to set out more on quarantine policy next week, says PM's spokesman

Britain's government will set the "operational elements" of a new COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy, a spokesman for Boris Johnson said, adding the prime minister made a "genuine error" on Wednesday when he said the detail would come on Thursday.

"We are continuing to work on the operational side and ... we will set out more detail next week," the spokesman told reporters. The quarantine scheme for Britons returning from coronavirus hotspots will come into force on Feb. 15, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter https://twitter.com/bbclaurak/status/1357405257307938823, citing government sources.

