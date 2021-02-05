Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities markets rise on better outlook, dollar gains

Hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic can be brought to heel by extensive vaccination programs, combined with expectations of unswerving global economic stimulus, have led the bond market to focus on rising government debt and potential inflation. The dollar index rose 0.498%, with the euro down 0.59% to $1.1963.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 02:55 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities markets rise on better outlook, dollar gains

Global equities rallied for a fourth day of gains on Thursday as signs of a stable U.S. labor market, a revitalized dollar and rising bond yields turned attention to economies on the mend rather than the recent trading feud sparked by retail investors. Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose in anticipation of a large pandemic relief bill from Washington, while the dollar climbed toward a fifth straight daily gain on a possibly stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 surged before the bell to set record closing highs, and the dollar increased gains late in the session. Expectations of more stimulus, low interest rates and news that British researchers plan to use the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to find ways to reduce coronavirus variants are pushing equities higher, said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"Extremely low interest rates that continue despite heavy government spending and deficits are leaving investors with a feeling it's slanted toward an upward market," he said. On Wall Street, advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE and Nasdaq by a ratio of at least 2.5-to-1. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.08%, the S&P 500 gained 1.09% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.23%.

Weekly U.S. jobless claims showed at least 17.8 million Americans received benefits in mid-January, suggesting long-term unemployment was entrenched and could boost President Joe Biden's push for Congress to pass his $1.9 trillion relief bill. MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.56% to 666.67, 0.6% shy of a peak set two weeks ago.

The main indexes for bourses in London, Frankfurt and Paris edged up, helped by an agreement late Wednesday by Germany's ruling coalition on additional measures to support those hit hard financially by the pandemic. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.60% and Germany's DAX rose 0.91% to a one-month high. The British pound dived as much as half a percent on the possibility the Bank of England would endorse negative interest rates. But sterling turned positive after the bank indicated it would not take that position for at least six months, if at all.

Sterling was last trading at $1.3673, up 0.21%. Hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic can be brought to heel by extensive vaccination programs, combined with expectations of unswerving global economic stimulus, have led the bond market to focus on rising government debt and potential inflation.

The dollar index rose 0.498%, with the euro down 0.59% to $1.1963. The Japanese yen weakened 0.48% versus the greenback at 105.53 per dollar. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose about 1 basis point to 1.1409%, while Germany's 30-year government bond yield climbed back in positive territory at 0.006% for the first time since September.

Market gauges of future euro zone inflation were at their highest since May 2019, while the gap between two- and 10-year Treasury yields, at more than 100 basis points, was the widest in almost three years. That is seen as another key indicator of an approaching economic recovery. Markets eased a bit overnight in Asia. MSCI's ex-Japan Asian-Pacific index fell 0.57%, led by 1.35% and 0.44% drops in South Korea and China.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei lost 1.1%, ending a three-day winning streak. Gold dropped more than 2% to break below the key $1,800 psychological level as a jump in the dollar and Treasury yields eroded bullion's appeal. U.S. gold futures settled down 2.4% at $1,791.20 an ounce.

Silver dropped 2.3% to $26.26 an ounce. Oil rose on strong U.S. economic data, falling inventories and a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and producer allies to stick to its output cuts. But a stronger dollar limited price gains.

Brent crude futures settled up 38 cents at $58.84 a barrel. U.S. crude futures added 54 cents to settle at $56.23 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities markets rise on better outlook, dollar gains

Global equities rallied for a fourth day of gains on Thursday as signs of a stable U.S. labor market, a revitalized dollar and rising bond yields turned attention to economies on the mend rather than the recent trading feud sparked by retai...

Biden tells Putin: U.S. no longer 'rolling over'

President Joe Biden on Thursday told Russia that the United States would no longer be rolling over in the face of aggressive action by Moscow, declaring a new, tough approach by Washington. Visiting the State Department, Biden also promised...

Libyan rivals vie for roles in new interim government

Potential leaders of a new Libyan interim government joined in competing blocs on Thursday to seek backing from participants in U.N.-backed talks after publicly auditioning for top roles.The process is part of a U.N plan that envisages nati...

Ford boosts investment plan for EVs and self driving vehicles, reports loss

Ford Motor Co on Thursday boosted the amount of money it plans to invest on electric and autonomous vehicles to 29 billion even as it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 2.8 billion.The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said the global semiconducto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021