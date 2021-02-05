Left Menu

KKR-backed SPAC looks to raise $1 bln in IPO

A blank-check company backed by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc is aiming to raise about $1 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. The company, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, said it would sell 100 million units, comprising shares and warrants, priced at $10 apiece, in what could be one of the biggest IPOs by a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) so far in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 04:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 04:32 IST
KKR-backed SPAC looks to raise $1 bln in IPO

A blank-check company backed by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc is aiming to raise about $1 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

The company, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, said it would sell 100 million units, comprising shares and warrants, priced at $10 apiece, in what could be one of the biggest IPOs by a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) so far in 2021. https://bit.ly/2MqUoRR A SPAC, a shell company that raises money in an IPO before later merging with a privately held company to take the latter public, has become many investors' structure of choice over the past year.

SPACs raised $24.26 billion in January, 20 times more than the same period in 2020, Refinitiv data showed. Last month's haul was already 30% of the total $79 billion raised by SPACs in the whole of 2020. KKR Acquisition Holdings is sponsored by KKR in partnership with Glenn Murphy, who currently serves as the chairman of Lululemon Athletica Inc.

The blank-check firm said it plans to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KAHC". Citigroup is the sole bookrunner for the offering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian futures flat after Wall Street closes at record highs

- Asian futures were little changed in early trading after progress in vaccine distribution and a large U.S. stimulus program sent two major Wall Street indexes to record closing highs. E-mini futures for the SP 500 and Hong Kongs Hang Seng...

US will not hesitate to raise cost on Russia: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said the days of his country rolling over in the face of Russias aggressive actions are over and warned Moscow that his administration will not hesitate to raise the cost on it.I made it clear to President...

U.S. Senate Democrats push ahead on road to new COVID-19 relief

The U.S. Senate, in the throes of a marathon debate over the shape of President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to exclude upper-income Americans from a new round of direct payments to help sti...

U.S. rejects Turkish minister's statement that U.S. was behind 2016 coup attempt

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday assertions by Turkish officials that the United States was involved in a failed 2016 coup in Turkey were wholly false.In a statement issued after Turkeys interior minister accused the United States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021